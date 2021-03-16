Punjab minister for social welfare Yawar Abbas Bukhari Tuesday said the Punjab government made legislation to ensure delivery of inheritance share to women and also stop violence against them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab minister for social welfare Yawar Abbas Bukhari Tuesday said the Punjab government made legislation to ensure delivery of inheritance share to women and also stop violence against them.

During his visit to Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) here, he stated the government was committed to offer maximum facilities to the women. islam was real guardian of women rights, he added.

He stated that VAWC was of exemplary importance as it offered legal, medical and moral assistance to the aggrieved women besides providing psychological treatment to them.

It has its own police station, the minister said and added that there was no political interference in the affair of the department.

The minister also reviewed facilities in the centre and promised to extend every possible assistance for further improvement of the Centre.

The officials briefed the minister that 5780 cases were registered with the centre.

Yawar Abbas also visited Drug Rehabilitation Centre and Dar ul Aman. He was given briefing about Drug Rehabilitation Centre. The Centre used to treat drug addicts. A total 141 drug addicts were treated in the on-going year in the Rehabilitation Centre. On this occasion, MPA Sabeen Gul and other officers of Social Welfare Department were also present.