Pb Govt Committed To Provide Best Healthcare Facilities: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Commissioner Multan Amir Khatak said on Monday that the Punjab government was committed to provide state-of-the-art health facilities to the people at their doorstep and all-out efforts were being made to make Rs 3 billion extension project of Cardiology Hospital functional by September 2023

During surprise visits to the Cardiology hospital project and civil hospital, the Commissioner said that the provincial government has assigned him the task to ensure the earliest possible completion of mega-department projects in the Multan city.

The project comprising three basements, a ground floor, and three floors would add another 208 beds to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology in Multan.

A four-storey Sarai for attendants of patients would also be built as part of the hospital under a Rs 200 million project. PC-1 of the project has already been sent to the Punjab government.

He said that the existing civil hospital building would be remodelled to serve as the emergency of Children's Hospital Complex and the Rs 47 million project would be completed in a month's time, the Commissioner said.

Director Development Rubina Kausar, MS CPEIC Dr. Iqbal, executive engineer buildings Haidar Ali, director technicalDr. Farhan, MS Dr. Asad and officials of the departments concerned were present.

