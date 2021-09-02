UrduPoint.com

Pb Govt Committed To Provide Quality Health Services: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that Punjab government was committed to provide top quality health services to the people at their doorstep

She expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) to review upgradation of government facilities under the Prime Minister Health Initiative, development of mother and child hospitals, setting up of trauma centers, up gradation of BHUs, completion of 22 development schemes and revamping of 88 THQs hospitals.

P&SHD Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch, Planning & Development Secretary Mujahid Sherdil, Special Secretary P&SH D Salman Ghani, and officers of the Project Management Unit were present in the meeting.

P&SHD Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch and Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil gave briefing to the Health Minister on the progress so far.

The minister said that all the development schemes would be completed with prescribed period of time, adding that transparency in use of public funds was being ensured.

She said that there were a large number of new and ongoing projects which would be complete very soon, asserting that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was personally monitoring the progress on these projects.

She said that distribution of Sehat Insaf cards to all families of Punjab was a dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the addition of new mother and child hospitals would be a gift from the Prime Minister to the people of Pakistan.

She said there was no any shortage of funds for development projects, adding that the government had given special importance to the health in current budget.

