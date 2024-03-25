Pb Govt Committed To Provide Relief To Citizens Amid Inflation: Jehangir Khanzada
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 11:32 PM
Member of the District Monitoring Committee Attock Jehangir Khanzada said the Punjab government was committed to providing relief to citizens amid inflation and price hike
He made these remarks while talking to reporters after inspecting the stock and supply of subsidized food items at a utility store outlet in Hazro on Monday.
Khanzada emphasized the government's mission to support the poor and maintain affordable prices for essential commodities.
He highlighted the challenges faced during Ramazan and mentioned the distribution of rations to 6.5 million people through the Nighaban Ramazan package.
He mentioned a historic and transparent relief package worth Rs 30 billion, along with discounted rates on 13 items available at 51 agriculture fair price shops across Punjab.
He reiterated the government's dedication to providing relief to the people and emphasized the importance of ensuring transparency in aid distribution.
Regarding complaints and grievances, Khanzada informed about the activation of a helpline, 080002345, to address issues related to hoarding and the Nighaban Ramazan package.
He emphasized the need for a mechanism to verify deserving recipients and ensure fair distribution of aid.
