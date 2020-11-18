UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Continues Action Against Hoarders, Profiteers

Wed 18th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has continued a crackdown on profiteers to ensure availability of essential commodities at fixed rates besides arresting 465 people and lodging 451 FIRs against them during the current month.

The price control magistrates also imposed fines of more than Rs 20 million on the violators.

This was stated at a briefing during a meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik to review the price control measures in the province.

The meeting reviewed prices and availability of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar, and the performance of price control magistrates.

The chief secretary said hoarders and profiteers would be dealt with an iron hand.

He said that due to the government's initiatives, flour and sugar were available in abundant quantity in the open market and supply of sugar at low prices had brought relief to the common man.

He said that essential items, including flour and sugar, were available at discounted rates in 361 Sahulatbazaars established in cities across the province and yesterday the footfall of visitors recorded 262,000 in these bazaars.

The additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary (South Punjab), administrative secretaries of food and agriculture department, commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore, CEO Urban Unit and officers concerned attended the meeting. The divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

