Pb Govt Crusading For Masses' Welfare: Hashim Dogar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Col (R) Sardar Muhammad Hashim Dogar said the Punjab government was crusading for the welfare of masses and for this purpose, work on development schemes was underway with a brisk pace in the province.

Addressing the notables and media persons after inaugurating a road from canal bridge to Bongi Kalian in Tehsil Chunian, the minister said the 2.5-km road would be completed at a cost of Rs 20 million in two months.

He said that all promises made with the people of his constituency during election campaign would be fulfilled by carrying out all developments works in the district.

Local PTI leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.

