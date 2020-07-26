UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Decides To Close Markets Before Eid-ul-Azha

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 04:10 PM

Pb govt decides to close markets before Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab government on Sunday decided to close markets and shopping malls before Eid-ul-Azha to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the province, a private news channel reported, citing sources.

Sources said the markets and shopping malls will be closed two to three days before Eidul Azha. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also ordered to impose smart lockdown in the province on Eid-ul-Azha after Punjab chief secretary recommended to shut markets under smart lockdown ahead of Eid.

Sources said that cattle markets, utility stores, milk shops, tandoors and medical stores will remain open during the lockdown. The notification in this regard will be issued soon.

Punjab chief secretary said that smart lockdown before Eid was required for controlling COVID-19 spread.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government decided to impose lockdown in the coronavirus hot spot areas in different cities of the province on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique to review the measures against the Covid-19 pandemic ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The meeting also discussed the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in cattle markets. The meeting agreed that the Deputy Commissioners will decide to extend working hours for cattle markets in different cities of Punjab.

The Punjab government had earlier imposed smart lockdown on COVID-19 hotspots in four cities of the province.

