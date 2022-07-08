Pb govt decides to reserve hospital for coronavirus patients

The Punjab government has decided to reserve a government hospital in the provincial capital for coronavirus patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has decided to reserve a government hospital in the provincial capital for coronavirus patients.

This was decided in the Corona Expert Advisory Group (CEAG) meeting, presided over by Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique held at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Friday.

The medical facilities for corona patients in Punjab government hospitals have been reviewed during the meeting.

The minister appealed to people to get coronavirus booster doses and strictly implement all standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent COVID-19.

It was informed in the meeting that the decision of random testing in cattle markets had been implemented.

It had been decided to activate corona ward in the Punjab Kidney and Liver Institute(PKLI).

The minister said that special beds had been allocated for corona patients in the government hospitals and facilities for treatment of corona patients would be further improved.

The minister directed to increase the number of daily corona testing in the province.

He urged the people to ensure wearing of masks and social distancing to avoid coronavirus on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The dengue situation was also reviewed in detail during the meeting. The minister was informed that all means were being used to control dengue virus in Punjab.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, Additional Secretary Dr Asim Altaf, DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir, Professor Mahmood Shaukat, Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Dr Shahid Hussain Magsi,CEO Mayo Hospital Dr Saqib Saeed, Dean Institute of Public Health Dr Zarfishan Tahir, Dr Irfan from WHO, Jawariya Hayat from PITB, Professor Tanveerul islam, Dr Anjum Razzaq, Professor Dr Saira Afzal, Dr Samia Khan and Brig Akbar, while Dr Somiya Iqtdar, Professor Balqis Shabbir and Naeem Afzal participated through video link.