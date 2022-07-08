UrduPoint.com

Pb Govt Decides To Reserve Hospital For Coronavirus Patients

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Pb govt decides to reserve hospital for coronavirus patients

The Punjab government has decided to reserve a government hospital in the provincial capital for coronavirus patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has decided to reserve a government hospital in the provincial capital for coronavirus patients.

This was decided in the Corona Expert Advisory Group (CEAG) meeting, presided over by Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique held at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Friday.

The medical facilities for corona patients in Punjab government hospitals have been reviewed during the meeting.

The minister appealed to people to get coronavirus booster doses and strictly implement all standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent COVID-19.

It was informed in the meeting that the decision of random testing in cattle markets had been implemented.

It had been decided to activate corona ward in the Punjab Kidney and Liver Institute(PKLI).

The minister said that special beds had been allocated for corona patients in the government hospitals and facilities for treatment of corona patients would be further improved.

The minister directed to increase the number of daily corona testing in the province.

He urged the people to ensure wearing of masks and social distancing to avoid coronavirus on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The dengue situation was also reviewed in detail during the meeting. The minister was informed that all means were being used to control dengue virus in Punjab.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, Additional Secretary Dr Asim Altaf, DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir, Professor Mahmood Shaukat, Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Dr Shahid Hussain Magsi,CEO Mayo Hospital Dr Saqib Saeed, Dean Institute of Public Health Dr Zarfishan Tahir, Dr Irfan from WHO, Jawariya Hayat from PITB, Professor Tanveerul islam, Dr Anjum Razzaq, Professor Dr Saira Afzal, Dr Samia Khan and Brig Akbar, while Dr Somiya Iqtdar, Professor Balqis Shabbir and Naeem Afzal participated through video link.

Related Topics

Dengue Government Of Punjab Punjab Market All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia jails city councillor for 7 years over Ukra ..

Russia jails city councillor for 7 years over Ukraine criticism

46 seconds ago
 Djokovic faces Norrie for place in Wimbledon final ..

Djokovic faces Norrie for place in Wimbledon final as Kyrgios waits

48 seconds ago
 Western Sanctions Damage Russian Economy, Many Ris ..

Western Sanctions Damage Russian Economy, Many Risks Still Remain - Putin

49 seconds ago
 'Hold the line': Philippines' Ressa fights for pre ..

'Hold the line': Philippines' Ressa fights for press freedom

54 seconds ago
 Hira Mani curious about upcoming by-elections of P ..

Hira Mani curious about upcoming by-elections of Punjab

40 minutes ago
 Imran Riaz Khan shifted to Lahore's Kotwali police ..

Imran Riaz Khan shifted to Lahore's Kotwali police station

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.