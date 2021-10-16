UrduPoint.com

Pb Govt Decides To Start Recruitment In Dept

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 09:28 PM

The Punjab government has decided to start recruitments to fill the vacancies in departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has decided to start recruitments to fill the vacancies in departments.

The recruitment on posts from grade 1 to 15 would be done on merit to overcome the shortage of manpower and in this regard, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal issued instructions to all administrative secretaries to ensure transparency and merit in the hiring process.

The instructions were issued in the meeting of administrative secretaries presided over by the chief secretary at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed the Annual Development Programme, Pakistan Citizen Portal, the situation of dengue, coronavirus, and pending inquiries and pension cases.

The CS ordered that recruitments be done purely on merit, making sure that no one was deprived of his right. He said that the hiring would help improve the functioning of the departments. He directed all the administrative secretaries to make transfers and postings in their respective departments based on performance after due diligence.

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal said that uplift schemes and infrastructure play a key role in socio-economic development, adding that timely utilization of funds and transparency in the annual development programme must be ensured.

He said that departments should work hard for the timely completion of projects.

The CS also appreciated the services of the Chairman P&D and the Secretary Finance in connection with the approval of schemes and release of funds.

He directed all the departments to implement the guidelines issued regarding dengue and coronavirus. He asked the authorities concerned to pay special attention to the monitoring, surveillance, and reporting regarding dengue, besides taking steps for the cleaning up possible mosquito breeding grounds. Ordering early resolution of complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal, the chief secretary told the officers to perform their duties with the spirit of public service. He also issued directions for expeditious disposal of pending inquiries and pension cases.

The chairman Planning and Development, administrative secretaries of all departments, and officers concerned attended the meeting.

