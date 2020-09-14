UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Deserves Credit For Arrests Of Accused In Motorway-rape Case Within Three Days: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:49 PM

Pb govt deserves credit for arrests of accused in Motorway-rape case within three days: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Monday said the provincial government of PTI and the 28 investigating teams of Punjab police must be given credit for showing excellent performance in arresting the main accused of Motorway-rape case besides apprehending the close family members of another accused Abid Ali in a short period of three days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Monday said the provincial government of PTI and the 28 investigating teams of Punjab police must be given credit for showing excellent performance in arresting the main accused of Motorway-rape case besides apprehending the close family members of another accused Abid Ali in a short period of three days.

Talking to a private news channel, the provincial minister said that some so called founders of Forensic Lab were taking its credit which was against the facts. He told that the law for establishing Forensic Science Lab was passed in 2007 by the government of then Chief Minister Pervez Elahi.

He said the prime accused Abid Ali was escaping in rape case of a mother and her daughter even during the provision of Forensic Lab in December 2013. Similarly, the Lahore and Sialkot motorways were built and made operational in 2007, he expressed.

