Pb Govt Determined To Empower Women: Augustine

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that International Women's Day designated for promoting the rights of women and addressing the unique challenges they face.

In a statement on International Women's Day, he said that under the tremendous leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, the Punjab government had taken many concrete steps to eliminate gender discrimination included establishment of day care centers in public and private institutions for working mothers, Punjab Woman Helpline 1043 to guide women to solve all kinds of issues, digital online magazine for women and various awareness campaign about women's rights had been launched to ensure protection of women's rights.

The minister said that to eliminate violence against women effective legislation was being made in Punjab Assembly, adding that every religion taught respect to women and protects their rights.

He maintained that Punjab government was committed to provide all basic facilities to women.

He said that in the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) first ever Punjab women empowermentpackage was announced in 2019 on International Women's Day.

More Stories From Pakistan

