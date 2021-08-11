Pb govt earmarked Rs 1 bln for residential areas of religious minorities: Augustine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said that August 11 had a unique significance in the history of Pakistan when the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had made it clear in his historic speech that everyone was free to go to its place of worship in the State of Pakistan.

He expressed these views in a ceremony held at Governor's House in connection with Minorities Day organized by the department of HR&MA.

The minister said that a minority development fund of Rs 1 billion had been earmarked for the improvement of residential areas of religious minorities and a book 'White in Flag' had been specially published to promote the role and efforts of religious minorities in the development of Pakistan.

He mentioned that from the platform of human rights department, preparation of marriage and divorce registration laws under Christian laws, preparation of a draft of Sikh Anandka Raj Act, Preparation of special laws for the protection of transgender community, recommendations of special laws for prevention of acid attacks and recommendations of special laws for prevention of forced conversions and forced marriages had been formulated.

He said that for the purpose of promotion of religious tourism and renovation of religious places of minorities, Rs 500 million had been allocated while annual financial assistance to deserving minority families was also made at the rate of Rs 10,000 per family.

Others also spoke on the occasion.

Later, the minister attended the ceremony of Minorities day at Gurudwara Dera Sahib.

He cut the cake along with the Sikh community and planted a sapling in connection withan ongoing plantation drive.