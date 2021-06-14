Pb govt earmarkes Rs 1.221b for social welfare deptt

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has allocated development budget for Social Welfare Department of Rs 1.221 billion in the fiscal year 2021-2022.

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said in his speech that the Punjab government had allocated 627.875 million for 14 on going schemes while Rs 593.125 million for 27 new schemes.

According to documents, the Punjab government had allocated budget for ongoing schemes, including Rs 34.796 million for eEstablishment of Pannah Gah at all divisional HQ across Punjab-Phase-I at Rawalpindi, Rs. 36.524 million establishment of Pannah Gah at Sargodha, Rs 5.135 million for strengthening and capacity building of planning wing at Lahore, Rs. 503271 million for establishment of 10 Pannah Gahs at different locations of Lahore, Rs 7.462 million for establishment of Pannah Gah at Taunsa Shareef, Rs 25.029 million for establishment of Pannah Gah at all divisional HQ across the Panjab-Phase-I at DG Khan, Rs. 13.191 million for establishment of Qasar e Behbood at Muzaffargarh, Rs. 36.288 million for establishment of Pannah Gah at all DHQ across Punjab-Phase_I at Bahawalpur, Rs 60 million for disabled person management information system for social welfare department, Rs 67.686 million for provision of missing facilities in existing institutions of social welfare department, Rs. 154.967 million for Provision of missing facilities in existing institutins of social welfare department, Rs 6.571 million for establishment of centre for disabled in Faisalabad and Bahawalpur, Rs. 93.350 million for establishment of violence against women centre at DHQ at Rawalpindi and Lahore, Rs. 36.605 million for up-gradation of model children homes Bahawalpur and DG Khan.

The Punjab government has allocated amount for new schemes, including Rs. 15 million for up-gradation of Santzar in Attock, Rs six million for construction of building of medical social services unit Attock, Rs 10 million for establishment of Model Children Home at attock, Rs 10 million for construction of residences of Darulaman Sargodha, Rs five million for establishment of drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation caentre at Faisalabad, Rs.

15 million for establishment of model children home at TT Singh, Rs 15 million for upgradation of Sanatzar at TT Singh, Rs 30 million for establishment of Pannah Gah at ALL DHQ at Gujranwala, Rs 15 million for construction of building of darulaman at Gujrat, Rs 13.201 million for establishment of community welfare center for transgenders at district Lahore, Rs. 30 million for reconstruction of boundary wall , designated houses, installation of new water supply/sewage for SW complex Township Lahore, Rs 15 million for strengthening of center for mentally retarded children chman Lahore, Rs 41 million for strengthening of existing five signature pannah Gahs at Lahore, Rs five million for establishment of Pannah Gah at DHQ Sahiwal, Rs 30 million for establishment of Pannah Gah at DHQ Multan, Rs 10 millin for revamping of drug rehabilitation centre at Multan,Rs 15 million for establishment Home for disabled persons in Multan, Rs 15 million for construction of building of Sanatzar in Khanewal, Rs 10 million for establishment of home for disabled (Nasheman ) DG Khan, Rs five million for establishment of violence against wemen center at DHQ at DG Khan, Rs five million for construction of building of darulaman at Rahim Yar Khan, Rs. five million for construction of building of Darulaman at Chiniot, Rs 39.853 million for Provision of missing facilities in existing institutions of social welfare department, Rs 48.071 million for provision of furniture and equipment for newly constructed buildings of Darulaman at different cities.

Punjab government has allocated Rs 100 billion for Chief Minister's program for promotion of Social Welfare in Punjab on the directive of CM Punjab.

The Punjab government also allocated Rs 35 million for establishment of Pannah Gah at district Jhang and Rs 50 million for Pannah Gah at district Pakpattan under district development package.