Pb Govt Earmarks Over Rs 247 Mln For 18 Ongoing Sports Scheme

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 04:49 PM

Pb govt earmarks over Rs 247 mln for 18 ongoing sports scheme

Punjab government have allocated over Rs 247 million for 18 ongoing sports schemes of Multan division in the budget 2020-21

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab government have allocated over Rs 247 million for 18 ongoing sports schemes of Multan division in the budget 2020-21.

Divisional sports officer Rana Nadeem Anjum told APP here on Thursday that these schemes had executed last year and work on all the schemes was underway. Most of the schemes would be completed this year due to allocation of funds in the recent budget.

The ongoing schemes included three schemes of Multan district included Kari Jamandan stadium with allocation of Rs four million, cricket ground Rs 31.367 million and laying synthetic astro turf as Rs 100 million earmarked for it in the budget.

Similarly, four schemes of Lodhran including tehsil sports complex Kahror Pakka Rs four million, new stadium Dunyapur Rs 30 million, new stadium Kahror Pakka Rs four million and tehsil sports complex Dunyapur with Rs eight million allocation.

Funds also allocated for five ongoing schemes of Khanewal and six schemes of Vehari district in the budget.

Provincial government have also earmarked Rs 100 millions for new schemes and Rs 257 million for unfunded schemes across the province in the recent budget.

Rana Anjum informed that they had sent proposals of 16 new sports schemes including six from Multan, four Khanewal, three Lodhran and three from Vehari district for Annual Development Programme (ADP). However, the sports department Punjab would decide about the new schemes.

DSO said that they were visiting four districts of Multan division to review pace of work on ongoing sports schemes under the directions of Secretary Sports, Ehsan Bhutta and report would be sent to Secretary soon.

