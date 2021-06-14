Pb govt earmarks Rs 128.94b for police

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs 128.94 billion as non development for salaries and other expenses of police in the provincial budget for the financial year 2021-22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs 128.94 billion as non development for salaries and other expenses of police in the provincial budget for the financial year 2021-22.

According to the budget document issued here on Monday, about 128.

94 billion has been reserved for non development expenses out of which employees related expenses were as 109.85 billion rupees, including Rs 50.58 billion for pay and Rs 59.27 billion for allowances.

However, Rs 11.715 billion had been allocated for operating expenses, Rs 1.18 billion for employees retirement benefits, Rs 2.65 billion for grants subsidies and write off loans, Rs 305 million for transfers, Rs 1.53 billion for physical assets and Rs 1.68 billion for repair and maintenance.