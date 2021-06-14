Pb govt earmarks Rs 370b for health services

The Punjab government has earmarked a total Rs 370 billion for the health services in the province for the year 2021-22, including Rs 95.20 billion for different development programmes in the sector

As per budget documents on Monday, Rs 78.70 billion had been allocated for the Specialized Healthcare & Medical education (SH&ME) and Rs 17.212 billion for the Primary and Healthcare (P&SH) while Rs 28.304 billion has been allocated for the SH&ME (South Punjab) and Rs 5.886 billion for the P&SH of the South Punjab districts. The government had also earmarked Rs 80 billion for Sehat Insaaf Card under Prime Minster Health Initiative in the province.

The Punjab government has presented a separate budget for the South Punjab districts first time in history.

An amount of Rs 87.50 million has been allocated for medical education in the South Punjab districts under new schemes while Rs21.072 for miscellaneous schemes and Rs 1.

648 billion for new schemes of Tertiary Care Hospitals in South Punjab .

The government has allocated Rs 913.500 million for the ongoing schemes of Preventive Healthcare schemes in South Punjab, Rs 355.802 million for Primary Healthcare , Rs 98.348 million for Research and Development on-going schemes and Rs 1.175 billion for on going schemes of Secondary Healthcare in South Punjab.

The Punjab government has earmarked Rs 175 million for new schemes of Chief Minister's Programme for construction/rehabilitation/provision of missing Health Facilities in less developed areas of the province.

An amount of Rs 2.014 billion has been allocated for the District Development Package for South Punjab, Rs 122.500 million for Preventive Healthcare new schemes, Rs 342.792 million for the Primary Healthcare , Rs111 million for Research & Development and Rs 312.571 million has been allocated for new schemes of Secondary Healthcare sector in South Punjab.