Pb Govt Earmarks Rs 4 Bln For Establishing Mother, Child Hospital

Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab government allocated Rs 4 billions for construction of 200 bedded modern Mother and Child care hospital near Waliyatabad, said Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Acting Vice Chancellor Dr Ijaz Masood on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting at medical education department of NMU here, Dr Ijaz Masood informed that the health facility would cater mothers and new borns.

He stated that this project would be milestone for Mother and Child treatment.

Among others NMU HoD Gynaecology Dr Mehnaz Khakwani, Dr Shahid Rao, Dr Azam Khan, Dr Nadeem Khan, Dr Sajjad Masood, construction company senior representative Nadeem Shakir attended the meeting.

It discussed in detail about demands of different departments for the hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

