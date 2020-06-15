UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Earmarks Rs 630m For Social Welfare

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 07:20 PM

Pb govt earmarks Rs 630m for Social Welfare

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has set aside Rs 630 million as development budget for 23 ongoing and new schemes in the financial year 2020-21.

According to the budget documents, out of total allocation Rs 530 million has been allocated for 20 ongoing schemes, including construction of building of Shelter Home in Hafizabad, construction of building of Shelter Home in Narowal, missing facilities at Social Welfare Complex, Lahore, establishment of Musafir Khana at different locations of Lahore, strengthening and capacity building of planning wing of Directorate General SE & BM, Punjab, Lahore, construction of building of Shelter Home in Sheikhupura, construction of building of Shelter Home in Kasur, construction of building of Shelter Home in Multan, construction of building of Shelter Home in Lodhran, establishment of Pannah Gah at Taunsa Shareef, D.G Khan, establishment of Qasar e Behbood in Muzaffargarh, rehabilitation/restoration of Burnt & Damaged Unit of Office of DGSW Punjab, Disabled Person Management Information System (Management Information Systems for Social Welfare Department), provision of missing facilities in the existing institutions of the Social Welfare Department across the Punjab Phase-I, Provision of missing facilities in existing institutions of the Social Welfare Department across Punjab (Phase-II), establishment of Centre for Disabled (Nasheman) in Faisalabad & BAhawalpur, upgradation of existing Sanatzars and Qasr e Behboods (Pilot), establishment of Panah Gah at all divisional HQ across the Punjab-Phase-I, establishment of violence against Women Centre (VAWC) at divisional HQ in Rawalpindi and Lahore division, up-gradation of Model Children Homes (M&F) Bahawalpur and DG Khan.

However, 100 million rupees have been allocated for three new schemes- establishment of Panah Gah at all divisional HQ across the Punjab Phase-I in FAisalabad, establishment ofPannah Gah at all divisional HQ across the Punjab phase -I in Sahiwal, establishment ofPannah Gah at all divisional HQ across the Punjab phase-I in Multan.

