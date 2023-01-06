Pb govt enhances 2000 metric ton daily wheat quota

Punjab government has enhanced 2000 metric tons daily wheat quota of the province immediately to provide relief to the masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab government has enhanced 2000 metric tons daily wheat quota of the province immediately to provide relief to the masses.

Secretary food Punjab Nadir Chatha said that the Punjab government has decided to enhance the supply of flour further.

23,000 metric ton quota will be provided daily by the Food department. Secretary Food said that 140,000 bags of 10kg have also been added so that cheap flour could reach to every citizen.

He said that 800 trucking points have been established in the province to supply flour without interruption. Nadir Chatha further said that there was sufficient stock of wheat available with Punjab government and no shortage of wheat in any district.