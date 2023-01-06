UrduPoint.com

Pb Govt Enhances 2000 Metric Ton Daily Wheat Quota

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Pb govt enhances 2000 metric ton daily wheat quota

Punjab government has enhanced 2000 metric tons daily wheat quota of the province immediately to provide relief to the masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab government has enhanced 2000 metric tons daily wheat quota of the province immediately to provide relief to the masses.

Secretary food Punjab Nadir Chatha said that the Punjab government has decided to enhance the supply of flour further.

23,000 metric ton quota will be provided daily by the Food department. Secretary Food said that 140,000 bags of 10kg have also been added so that cheap flour could reach to every citizen.

He said that 800 trucking points have been established in the province to supply flour without interruption. Nadir Chatha further said that there was sufficient stock of wheat available with Punjab government and no shortage of wheat in any district.

Related Topics

Shortage Government Of Punjab Punjab Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Flour per kg price go beyond Rs150 in several citi ..

Flour per kg price go beyond Rs150 in several cities

3 seconds ago
 27 people shifted to shelter home in Faisalabad

27 people shifted to shelter home in Faisalabad

56 seconds ago
 23 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH ..

23 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

57 seconds ago
 The Lahore Waste Management Company Chairman Atif ..

The Lahore Waste Management Company Chairman Atif Chaudhry visits Gawala Colony

59 seconds ago
 Works underway on various sports projects at cost ..

Works underway on various sports projects at cost of Rs 50 bn: Provincial Sports ..

1 minute ago
 Armenia Says Turkey Lifted Ban on Cargo Traffic by ..

Armenia Says Turkey Lifted Ban on Cargo Traffic by Air

28 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.