Pb govt enhances development funds of Southern Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Tuesday said that 35 percent development funds have been allocated for South Punjab in the budget 2019-20.

Speaking during Punjab Assembly (PA) Budget 2019-20 session with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair, he said that funds of South Punjab would only be used for development of South Punjab, adding that Punjab government has enhanced the development budget of South Punjab.

He said that former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif did nothing for the development of South Punjab, adding that Shehbaz Sharif had issued fake health insurance cards to people of South Punjab as the people were denied medical facilities on the cards.

He said that previous governments had ignored South Punjab and used its reserve funds for development in other cities of Punjab, whereas only 17 percent development budget was allocated for South Punjab during last seven years.

Fayyazul Hassan said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working day and night for welfare of people.

He slammed MPA Owais Laghari for plundering national exchequer in Punjab Forest Company project and said that Owais Laghari had sold the land regarding this project at his own price. Soon an inquiry would also be held in this regard, he maintained.

The MPA said that during last 10 year, 44,000 policemen out of total 180,000 force in Punjab were deployed for security of Sharif brothers, their family members and other VVIPs.

During the session, MPAs Maulana Moavia Azam, Owais Laghari, Ilyas Chinioti, Manazir Hussain Ranjha, Raja Yawar Kamal, Rana Shehbaz, Makhdoom Usman and others took part in the budget discussion and presented their recommendations regarding Budget 2019-20.