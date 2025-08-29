Open Menu

Pb Govt Ensures Full Support For Flood Affected People:DC

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Pb govt ensures full support for flood affected people:DC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim, said on Friday that Punjab government is fully committed to providing complete rehabilitation and compensation to all the affected individuals by the recent floods, in line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

During his visit to flood affected areas,the DC said that rescue and relief operations had been underway for the fourth consecutive day in Kot Momin area, affected by the River Chenab floods. He added that over 2,000 people have been rescued and relocated to safer areas.

He informed that the water level in the Chenab River was gradually decreasing, and the situation was expected to normalize by evening.

"All relief camps remain operational, providing food and healthcare facilities to those in need", the DC marked.

Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim said that the district administration,in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122, PDMA, and other departments was working round the clock to tackle the situation.

He urged the media to support the administration in boosting the morale of the affected people during this challenging time.

The DC said that the evacuation efforts have been completed, and rescue teams are now engaged in search operations."The flood situation in the Chenab River is improving, with the water level expected to return to normal soon," he concluded.

Recent Stories

At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastati ..

At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab

39 minutes ago
 Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

3 hours ago
 A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Soc ..

A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space

13 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..

13 hours ago
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional p ..

Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui

13 hours ago
 Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "E ..

Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"

13 hours ago
 Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sect ..

Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..

13 hours ago
 RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

13 hours ago
 Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; C ..

Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..

13 hours ago
 NAPA to suspends classes and performances

NAPA to suspends classes and performances

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan