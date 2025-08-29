Pb govt ensures full support for flood affected people:DC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim, said on Friday that Punjab government is fully committed to providing complete rehabilitation and compensation to all the affected individuals by the recent floods, in line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

During his visit to flood affected areas,the DC said that rescue and relief operations had been underway for the fourth consecutive day in Kot Momin area, affected by the River Chenab floods. He added that over 2,000 people have been rescued and relocated to safer areas.

He informed that the water level in the Chenab River was gradually decreasing, and the situation was expected to normalize by evening.

"All relief camps remain operational, providing food and healthcare facilities to those in need", the DC marked.

Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim said that the district administration,in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122, PDMA, and other departments was working round the clock to tackle the situation.

He urged the media to support the administration in boosting the morale of the affected people during this challenging time.

The DC said that the evacuation efforts have been completed, and rescue teams are now engaged in search operations."The flood situation in the Chenab River is improving, with the water level expected to return to normal soon," he concluded.