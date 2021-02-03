Pb govt ensures protection of children rights in province: Augustine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :-:Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said the Punjab government had ensured the protection of children rights throughout the province.

He expressed these views during his visit to Noor Thalassemia Foundation. He inquired about the children suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia.

He also visited the state-of-the-art lab set up in the foundation. The Minister met each child and inquired about their health and also presented special gifts to children.

Ejaz Alam Augustine said that an independent Child Protection and Welfare Bureau for children under the age of 15 had been set up, while the Punjab government was ensuring fully cooperation with humanitarian organizations to move forward together in the service of ailing humanity.

Sundas Foundation and Noor Foundation were the best example of service of ailing humanity and hopefully welfare work would be continued in future, he concluded.

On the occasion, Noor Foundation Director Sajjad Cheema briefed the minister that 425 patients were beingprovided free facilities by the foundation while there was only one branch in the city.

Sajjad Cheema further said the centre was a 24-hour humanitarian centre where qualified doctors and technical staff always remain available.