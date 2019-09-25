Pb govt extending all-out assistance to earthquake-hit victims: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that the Punjab government will extend every possible assistance to earthquake affectees in Azad Kashmir

He was visiting earthquake-hit areas of the AJK on Wednesday and said that the Punjab government was standing with people of the AJK in this hour of need, according to a handout issued here.

The chief minister also met AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and extended sympathies to him over the loss of lives in the disaster.

He said full cooperation in relief and rehabilitation activities would be provided to earthquake-hit victims, adding that destroyed bridges and roads would be reconstructed. Similarly, restoration of Upper Jhelum Canal would be done on a priority basis, he added.

The chief minister also visited the DHQ hospital Mirpur and inquired after the health of the injured and prayed for their early recovery.

He also offered that seriously injured may be referred to hospitals in Punjab.

The chief minister said the affected Kashmiris should not consider themselves alone at this difficult time.

Earlier, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was given a detailed briefing about financial and human losses due to the earthquake in Jhelum and adjoining areas.

The chief minister directed that post-earthquake situation should be vigilantly monitored and administration and relief providing agencies should remain fully alert.

He added that report about the estimate of damages in Jhelum should be submitted to him.

Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Khalid Mehmood, The secretary C&W, DG Rescue 1122, Commissioner Rawalpindi, DC Jhelum and PDMA officials were also present.