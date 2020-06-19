Pb govt extends Distt admin authorities by giving first class magistrate powers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab government extended authorities of Deputy Commissioners (DCs) Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) by giving them fist class magistrate powers.

A spokesperson of district administration said on Friday that under the new rules, District administration officers including DCs, ADCs and ACs could raid, award punishment and arrest on the spot.

The provincial govt had notified the new authorities given to these officers after amending criminal procedure rules of first class magistrates, he said adding that they would use these powers against violators for 15 deppt rules which includes adulteration,forest , minerals and mining rules.

The spokesperson informed that they would challan and arrest land grabbers, encroaches, and food security related violators.

The officers would check route permits, award punishment on rash driving, building designs, safety and municipal corporation rules violation, he informed.

It merits mentioning here that before these amendments, district administration officers were having price magistrates authority only.