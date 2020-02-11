Pb govt extolled for a addressing artistes problems

The task force on culture and arts formed by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will be helpful for redressal of issues faced by artistes and the step taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf(PTI) govt to form a committee for solving problems of artistes is commendable

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The task force on culture and arts formed by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will be helpful for redressal of issues faced by artistes and the step taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf(PTI) govt to form a committee for solving problems of artistes is commendable.

Noted singer, Rahat Multanikr talking to APP on Tuesday said artistes were less privileged because of hardships faced by them.

Then living legends are having monetary and promotional problems, she said, adding that committee would be helpful in this connection.

It will provide proper platforms to performing artists,she informed.

The committee is aimed at promoting art , culture and traditions in the country which is really essential and would prove fruitful, she maintained.

Rahat said that govt had provided a forum for the catharsis of the artistes.

A 27 members committee includes people from all walks of life specially from showbiz and performing art.

It is pertinent to mention here that Provincial Secretary Information and Culture deptt, Executive Director LAC, Athar Ali Khan, Mian Yousuf Salahuddin, Samina Pirzada, Shan Shahid, Kamran Lashari, Rasham, Khursheed Malik, Iqbal Sokri, Ms Nilofer Shahid, Rahat Multanikr, Aziz Shahid and others are members of the committee.