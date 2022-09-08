UrduPoint.com

Pb Govt Focusing Health Projects To Extend Relief To Public

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Secretary C&W, south Punjab, Altaf Baloch, said that Punjab Government was focusing on health projects in development schemes to extend relief to masses.

He stated this during a visit to different ongoing health projects in Multan here on Thursday.

He ordered to spend Rs 300 million and Rs 200 mln on Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) and Mother and Child health hospital, respectively according to set target.

He noted that extended Outpatient Department(OPD) of CPEIC should be made operative by Dec 31, this year adding that the entire block should be accomplished by June 2023.

He said that building department should take timely steps for new project to extend relief to public.

XEN Highway dept, Ghulam Nabi, briefed the secretary on the projects.

Earlier, the secretary held a meeting to review development projects in the city.

