Pb Govt Focusing Promotion Of Education:Provincial Minister For Public Prosecution Punjab Ch Zaheeruddin

Wed 04th September 2019

Pb govt focusing promotion of education:Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Punjab Ch Zaheeruddin

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Punjab Ch Zaheeruddin Khan here on Wednesday said that Punjab government was taking measures for the promotion of education in the province

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) -:Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Punjab Ch Zaheeruddin Khan here on Wednesday said that Punjab government was taking measures for the promotion of education in the province.

While addressing the prize distribution ceremony here at BISE Faisalabad,the minister said that elimination of illiteracy must to materialized the dream of national development and progress.

He said that Punjab government has allocated record budget Rs 383 million for education sector during current fiscal year.

He congratulated the position holders of HSSC and distributed prize among them.He encouraged students to groom themselves as professionals like doctors, engineers, professors, scientists and politicians.

If direction of our youth will be right then nation will also be on right path, he concluded.

