Pb Govt Following Programme For Welfare Of People: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 09:46 PM

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheerud Din Wednesday said the Punjab government was implementing a comprehensive programme for welfare of the common man in the province

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheerud Din Wednesday said the Punjab government was implementing a comprehensive programme for welfare of the common man in the province.

Talking to a traders delegations in Jaranwala, he said that special focus was being paid on development of Jarranwala as special funds had been approved by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for the construction of link and bypass roads.

He said that funds had been released for repair, maintenance and construction of Shahkot Road, Khurarianwala Road, Faisalabad and Sitiana Roads and work on these projects would be initiated soon.

He assured the traders that their problems would be resolved on priority basis and they would be invited for coordination for launching different development projects to make the city an example.

The minister said roads in the limits of the municipal committee, sewerage system, cleanliness and parks would be renovated.

He said the PTI-led government had put the country on road to progress and prosperity, adding that the nation was standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

