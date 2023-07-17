Pb govt following zero tolerance policy to ensure peace during Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab government has a zero-tolerance policy to ensure exemplary peace on the occasion of Muharram-ul-Harram. Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has formed a special cabinet committee for monitoring the law and order situation.

Provincial Minister of Higher education Mansoor Qadir said this while presiding over the review meeting of Muharram arrangements in South Punjab.

He said that the Punjab government wants the cooperation of scholars of all schools of thought for peace. The district administration has assigned full powers for peace.

He expressed satisfaction over all arrangements made to maintain peace during Muharram in South Punjab.

The minister while appreciating the mutual cooperation of the district administration and police, said that the issues could be resolved easily with the best coordination.

Provincial Minister for Health, Dr Javed Akram said that Muharram teaches us tolerance, patience and brotherhood. The government has united ulema of all schools of thought on one platform by promoting inter-faith harmony and all of them assured their cooperation.

Provincial Minister for Information, Aamir Mir, said that we all have to play a key role in maintaining the atmosphere of peace. Action will be taken on the content based on religious hatred on social media and he appealed masses not to trust things shared on social media. The whole nation stands by the national security institutions to foil the nefarious designs of enemies.

Minister for Auqaf, Housing and Urban Development, Azfar Ali said that it was a need to eradicate political extremism along with religious extremism. Muharram-ul-Harram was a sacred month and peace was a dire need of the hour.

Cameras installed outside high-roof buildings and private buildings could also be used for monitoring. Anti-Islamic forces want to create chaos in Pakistan and unity was the need of the hour to thwart the enemy's plots.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (R) Saqib Zafar while briefing to Cabinet Committee on Law and Order said that 9240 majalis and 2783 mourning processions will be held during the month of Muharram across South Punjab.

The services of 22 Pakistan Army and 23 Rangers companies were being taken to assist the police.

The Federal government would be requested to shut mobile service on 9-10 Muharram. 243 places in South Punjab have been declared sensitive.

Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Aamir Khattak said that the Municipal Corporation has been assigned the task of repairing the Muharram procession routes.

RPO Multan Capt (R) Sohail Chaudhary said that 910 processions and 3182 majalis would be held on the first 10 days of Muharram.

A comprehensive security plan has been devised for law and order during Muharram and over 10000 police personnel would perform duty across the division.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Umar Jahangir, CPO Mansoor-ul- Haq Rana, South Punjab Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, RPOs, DPOs also gave detailed briefing.