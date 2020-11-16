Pb govt gives 47 modern vehicles to PHP for patrolling

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Shahid Hanif on Monday said that Punjab Highway Patrol was fully vigilant for the protection of lives and property of passengers while after provision of these vehicles by Punjab government, the process of performing professional duties would be further improved.

He said that a total of 47 new vehicles had been provided to PHP by the Punjab government. Five vehicles provided in the first phase were already engaged in public service and safety duties on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway while the 42 vehicles received today have also been sent to regions and districts as per the prescribed formula and requirement.

According to details, MTO Headquarters received 42 new vehicles from MT Punjab. Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Shahid Hanif handed over the 42 vehicles to the regions at a function held at CPO out of which four to Lahore region, four to Gujranwala region, five to Rawalpindi region, six to Sargodha region, six to Faisalabad region, seven to Multan region. Five each vehicles were given to DG Khan and Bahawalpur regions.

The vehicles will be provided for field duty at patrolling posts in the region and will significantly improve the overall performance of the force.

