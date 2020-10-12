UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Initiated Reforms To Improve Performance Of Police: AIG

Mon 12th October 2020

Pb govt initiated reforms to improve performance of police: AIG

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :South Punjab Additional Inspector General (AIG) police Capt (R) Zaffar Iqbal Awan Monday said the provincial government has initiated different reforms in police department to improve its performance.

Presiding over a meeting here, the AIG said it was top priority of the department to protect lives and properties of the masses and no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He said the public trust on police department could be restored through ensuring merit in investigation process and friendly behaviour. He said the provincial government has started different reforms in the department to improve its performance including new technology and provision of new vehicles equipped with latest equipments.

He said the new police system was being introduced in South Punjab and grievances of the people would be resolved at their door step. He said the authorities would be transferred to South Punjab gradually after changes in police rules. He said the welfare of the police officials would be the top priority.

The AIG directed officers concerned to form comprehensive information system for controlling crime. He stressed the need of public-police coordination to curb crime.

Earlier, he met Secretary Housing and Urban Development Liaqat Ali Chatha and congratulate him on his appointment in South Punjab. He also discussed all matters related to functioning of South Punjab secretariat with the secretary housing and urban development.

