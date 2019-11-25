UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pb Govt Introduce Reforms In Cooperative Deptt: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 10:54 PM

Pb govt introduce reforms in cooperative deptt: Minister

Provincial Minister for Cooperatives Muhammad Aslam Bharwana said on Monday the Punjab government had introduced revolutionary reforms to put the department on most modern lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ):Provincial Minister for Cooperatives Muhammad Aslam Bharwana said on Monday the Punjab government had introduced revolutionary reforms to put the department on most modern lines.

He was addressing a meeting of divisional officers of Cooperative Training College Sargodha Road here. College Principal Husnain Shahid Sherani, Joint Registrar Cooperative Mehr Umar Daraz, and others were present on the occasion.

He said the Cooperative system had been made strengthen and more vigilant so economic activities could be promoted and opportunities of employment could be generated.

He directed the officers to encourage the cooperative societies for the promotion of agriculture and economic activities.

He said that issuance of loans and recovery should be transparent to build people confidence.

He said that cooperative system had very importance for economic development so departmental services should be improved.

The minister also listened to the problems of society holders and officers and ensure for their redressal.

He also took round of college building, appreciated cleanliness arrangements and planted a sapling at courtyard.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Agriculture Road Sargodha Employment

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Zayed thanks Sheikha Fatima for caring ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receive Emirati Jiu Jitsu champs

26 minutes ago

Hague Tribunal Agrees With Russia's Suggestions on ..

26 minutes ago

Shamyl helps Northern score 251 in U16 tournament

27 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan in Qatar calls for 'swift' end to ..

few seconds

Govt not to remove Maryam Nawaz's name from ECL: ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.