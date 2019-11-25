Pb govt introduce reforms in cooperative deptt: Minister

Provincial Minister for Cooperatives Muhammad Aslam Bharwana said on Monday the Punjab government had introduced revolutionary reforms to put the department on most modern lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ):Provincial Minister for Cooperatives Muhammad Aslam Bharwana said on Monday the Punjab government had introduced revolutionary reforms to put the department on most modern lines.

He was addressing a meeting of divisional officers of Cooperative Training College Sargodha Road here. College Principal Husnain Shahid Sherani, Joint Registrar Cooperative Mehr Umar Daraz, and others were present on the occasion.

He said the Cooperative system had been made strengthen and more vigilant so economic activities could be promoted and opportunities of employment could be generated.

He directed the officers to encourage the cooperative societies for the promotion of agriculture and economic activities.

He said that issuance of loans and recovery should be transparent to build people confidence.

He said that cooperative system had very importance for economic development so departmental services should be improved.

The minister also listened to the problems of society holders and officers and ensure for their redressal.

He also took round of college building, appreciated cleanliness arrangements and planted a sapling at courtyard.