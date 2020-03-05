UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Introduces First-ever Literacy Policy: Provincial Minister For Law, Parliamentary Affairs And Social Welfare Raja Basharat

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:51 PM

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken lead in introducing first-ever 'Literacy Policy' in history of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken lead in introducing first-ever 'Literacy Policy' in history of Punjab.

"We are fulfilling our promises and establishing that education is among the top priorities of the PTI government", he added.

He was addressing the launching ceremony of Punjab Literacy & Non Formal Basic Education (NFBE) policy 2019, arranged by Literacy & NFBE Department at 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, here.

Minister for Literacy & NFBE Department Raja Rashid Hafeez, Secretary Literacy & NFBE Department Ms Sumaira Samad and others attended the ceremony.

Raja Basharat said that the new policy would help in access of education in remote and far-flung areas. 0 Minister for Literacy & NFBE Department Raja Rashid Hafeez while addressing the ceremony said that the government was determined to achieve 100 per cent literacy rate in the province by 2030.

The minister said that enhancing literacy rate was the utmost priority of the government, adding thatthe policy guidelines would help in promoting the public-private partnership which was necessaryto achieve goal of 100 per cent literacy rate.

