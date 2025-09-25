Pb Govt Introduces Law To Curb Illegal Occupation Land:Rana Munawar Ghous
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Provincial Chairman Zakat and Ushr Council and General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Rana Munawar Ghous Khan said that the Punjab government,on the special directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has introduced a law aimed at curbing illegal land occupation in the province.
Talking to APP on Thursday,he said the legislation would bring relief to those who have struggled for years against land grabbers, ensuring their rights are protected.
“The legislation will not only aid in reclaiming encroached government land but will also hold accountable those responsible for depriving the poor of their rightful properties,” Rana Munawar Ghous said.
He added that once recovered, government land could be used for setting up public offices and launching welfare projects to benefit the people.
“This is the first concrete step taken by CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz to dismantle the land mafia, and it will certainly strengthen action against encroachers and improve governance,” he emphasized.
