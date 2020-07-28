Pb govt issues list of businesses to remain open during lockdown

The Primary & Secondary Health Department (P&SHD) has issued a list of businesses to remain opened during the current lockdown imposed on Monday night

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Primary & Secondary Health Department (P&SHD) has issued a list of businesses to remain opened during the current lockdown imposed on Monday night.

According to the list issued here on Tuesday, all medical and health centers, medical stores, pharmacies, tyre puncture shops, flour mills (aata chakiyan), postal/courier services, drivers, hostels, patrol pumps and oil depots will remain open round the clock during lockdown.

The restaurants will only be allowed to provide home-delivery and take-away services to their customers.

LPG shops, filling plants, agriculture machinery shops, printing press, call-centers (with 50 per cent staff), workshops and spare parts shops can also be opened according to SOPs.

Grossary, bakery, general stores (karyana stores), fruit and vegetable shops, meat shops, milk shops and tandoor shops will also be opened.

Intercity public transport and local city transport will be allowed to operate round the clock.

Banks, Currency exchange shops, telecom franchises, dry-cleaners and tailors can also open their businesses during lockdown according to SOPs.

Auto-workshops, building material shops, glass and aluminum shops will also continue their work.

These all businesses can only work according to the given schedule by the P&SHD.

The lockdown will remain intact till August 5 and for more information the citizens can contact at 1033.