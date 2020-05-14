UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Issues SOPs For Hairdressers, Beauty Saloons To Contain Coronovirus

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:40 AM

Pb govt issues SOPs for hairdressers, beauty saloons to contain coronovirus

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Banning usage of towel at hairdressers shops and beauty saloons, Punjab government issued a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for safety of customers in wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Deputy Commissioner, Agha Zaheer Sherazi ordered official to get these SOPs followed by hairdressers and saloon owners strictly.

Sharing details, he informed that customers and barbers should wear masks besides disinfection of furniture and tools used once with chlorinated water.

He urged clients to get reservation from them telephonically and keep a distance of two square meter at saloons and shops.

No waiting area or rooms has been allowed in these outlets, the DC said adding that usage of towels will be totally banned.

Mr Sheerazi ordered them to displays SOPs regarding Coronavirus precautionary measures at conspicuous places at their shops.

