UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PB Govt Issues Special Office Timing Schedule During Ramazan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 09:10 PM

PB govt issues special office timing schedule during Ramazan

The Punjab government has announced time schedule for offices during the Holy month of Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has announced time schedule for offices during the Holy month of Ramazan.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, Civil secretariat offices will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

during the Holy month while the offices will remain open from 10 a.m. to 1 p. m. on Friday Whereas the timings would be different for offices having six working days,and these offices will remain open from 11 a. m. to 3 p. m. While the officeswill be opened at 10 a. m. on Saturdays and closed at 3 p. m.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab From

Recent Stories

15000 police officials to perform duty during Rama ..

1 minute ago

One died, five injured in accident in Mithi

1 minute ago

Govt to have 20,000 COVID-19 testing capacity dail ..

1 minute ago

Canada Nears 39,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 954 ..

1 minute ago

India's Modi, Ireland's Varadkar Discuss Coronavir ..

1 minute ago

Oil plunges again as virus ravages energy markets

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.