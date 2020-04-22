PB govt issues special office timing schedule during Ramazan

The Punjab government has announced time schedule for offices during the Holy month of Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has announced time schedule for offices during the Holy month of Ramazan.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, Civil secretariat offices will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

during the Holy month while the offices will remain open from 10 a.m. to 1 p. m. on Friday Whereas the timings would be different for offices having six working days,and these offices will remain open from 11 a. m. to 3 p. m. While the officeswill be opened at 10 a. m. on Saturdays and closed at 3 p. m.