UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pb Govt Keen To Resolve Lawyers' Problems: Raja Basharat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 09:27 PM

Pb govt keen to resolve lawyers' problems: Raja Basharat

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat said the Punjab government was determined to support the bar associations of the province as lawyers always played a pivotal role in constitutional, political, social and economic growth of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat said the Punjab government was determined to support the bar associations of the province as lawyers always played a pivotal role in constitutional, political, social and economic growth of the country.

Talking to a delegation of Lahore Bar Association (LBA) at Punjab Assembly Committee room on Tuesday, he announced the government would approve funds for the LBA for its hospital, security purposes and welfare of the bar members.

He said, "The way, the lawyers are vigorously supporting the government on its move against corruption, which impressed Chief Minister Usman Buzdar as well as all the Punjab Government." "I really feel obliged by the lawyers' community on its unconditional support to the government against its war on corruption," he added.

Raja said that not only lawyers but the whole nation stood behind Imran Khan on his anti-grafting move.

"I assure that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is committed to recover each penny grabbed by the looters," he added.

Meanwhile, the LBA President Asim Cheema lauded effective policies of the government introduced to overcome the erratic economic conditions. He said, "Impartial accountability against all culprits is the need of the day as the country can not go ahead with massive corruption." He assured the government that he, along with his members would keep aloof from any agitation anticipated by a faction of lawyers. He said "we need unity and not unrest in the country at the time. He thanked CM Punjab and Law Minister on extending their support to the bar associations in Punjab.

Other members of the delegation were: Senior Vice President Ejaz Basra, Vice Presidents Perwez Sulehri, Mujtaba Kazmi, Akbar Gujjar, and Rana Manzar, General Secretary Malik Maqsood Khokhar, Joint Secretary Zargham Batt, Secretary Malik Adeel and Finance Secretary Raja Nauman.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Corruption Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Lawyers Law Minister Basra All From Government Unity Foods Limited Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Walk held to create anti-dengue awareness

24 seconds ago

Man who pushed German boy under train was on run f ..

26 seconds ago

New hospitals to be established in federal capital ..

29 seconds ago

Gang involved in abduction cases busted in Taxila ..

32 seconds ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Tuesday 30 July 2019

21 minutes ago

Sri Lanka coach given deadline to quit: Minister

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.