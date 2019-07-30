Pb govt keen to resolve lawyers' problems: Raja Basharat

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat said the Punjab government was determined to support the bar associations of the province as lawyers always played a pivotal role in constitutional, political, social and economic growth of the country

Talking to a delegation of Lahore Bar Association (LBA) at Punjab Assembly Committee room on Tuesday, he announced the government would approve funds for the LBA for its hospital, security purposes and welfare of the bar members.

He said, "The way, the lawyers are vigorously supporting the government on its move against corruption, which impressed Chief Minister Usman Buzdar as well as all the Punjab Government." "I really feel obliged by the lawyers' community on its unconditional support to the government against its war on corruption," he added.

Raja said that not only lawyers but the whole nation stood behind Imran Khan on his anti-grafting move.

"I assure that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is committed to recover each penny grabbed by the looters," he added.

Meanwhile, the LBA President Asim Cheema lauded effective policies of the government introduced to overcome the erratic economic conditions. He said, "Impartial accountability against all culprits is the need of the day as the country can not go ahead with massive corruption." He assured the government that he, along with his members would keep aloof from any agitation anticipated by a faction of lawyers. He said "we need unity and not unrest in the country at the time. He thanked CM Punjab and Law Minister on extending their support to the bar associations in Punjab.

Other members of the delegation were: Senior Vice President Ejaz Basra, Vice Presidents Perwez Sulehri, Mujtaba Kazmi, Akbar Gujjar, and Rana Manzar, General Secretary Malik Maqsood Khokhar, Joint Secretary Zargham Batt, Secretary Malik Adeel and Finance Secretary Raja Nauman.