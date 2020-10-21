Pb govt launched several projects in Balochistan: Chief Minister Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the development of Balochistan province was as important as that of Punjab, adding that the Punjab government started several projects in Balochistan as a goodwill gesture

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the development of Balochistan province was as important as that of Punjab, adding that the Punjab government started several projects in Balochistan as a goodwill gesture.

He said this during a meeting with former provincial minister Balochistan Naseebullah Khan Marri and Member Provincial Assembly Punjab Javed Akhtar Lund who called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here at the civil secretariat.

The CM said a technical college was being established in Kharan by the Punjab government while necessary facilities along with transport were provided for college, Rescue-1122 centre and Bank of Punjab branch in Musakhel.

The cardiology institute in DG Khan would provide better healthcare facilities to the patients of Balochistan province, he said. Meanwhile, the mausoleum of Mir Chakar-e-Azam Rind in Okara was being restored and the south Punjab secretariat had also started working. The rights of south Punjab people were being returned to it and had started moving towards the journey of composite development, the CM added.

Naseebullah Marri praised the Punjab's development work even in far-flung areas and the passion of UsmanBuzdar to jointly work for national development was praiseworthy.