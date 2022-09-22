UrduPoint.com

Pb Govt Links Performance Of Officials With Completion Of Uplift Projects, Says Abdullah Sumbal

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 06:57 PM

A review meeting was held at Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab office regarding the progress on Annual Development Program of South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :A review meeting was held at Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab office regarding the progress on Annual Development Program of South Punjab.

All the administrative secretaries and additional secretaries of South Punjab attended the meeting.

Chairman Planning and Development (P&D) Abdullah Sumbal chaired the meeting through a video link from Lahore.

Abdullah Sumbal directed the officials to speed up the work on the projects and sent monthly report about the funds spent on the projects.

He said that the punjab government has linked the performance of the officials with the completion of the development projects so the uplift projects be closely monitored.

Chairman further said that the P&D department will check the progress of the development projects on every fortnight next.

He said that the completion of the development projects within the given time period was target of Punjab government.

While briefing the meeting, it was informed that work was underway at 49 projects in agriculture sector, 49 fisheries, 16 forests, five wildlife, 51 higher education and 55 projects in Irrigation department in South Punjab.

Similarly, work was in progress on 263 projects of Local Government,21 Livestock and 69 projects of P&D department. The meeting was informed that work was continued on 171 projects of Health Department, 188 Public Buildings, 503 roads, 39 school Education, 85 Urban Development and 174 projects of Water Supply and Sanitation .

He expressed satisfaction on spending of funds released for projects.

Secretary board of Revenue, Secretary Forestry and Secretary Health South Punjab participated in the meeting from Multan. Secretary Services, Secretary Livestock and Secretary Local Government participated in the meeting through video link from Bahawalpur Secretariat. Additional Secretaries of Education, Irrigation and Housing Department were also present in the meeting.

