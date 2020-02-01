UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Making Efforts To Advance Livestock Sector: Minister

Pb govt making efforts to advance livestock sector: Minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Livestock Punjab Husnain Buhadar Daraishak has said that the Punjab government was making hectic efforts to develop livestock sector on modern lines.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Friday.

He said that development was being made by bringing improvement in health management, bread, fodder, feed and farm houses across the Punjab.

Provincial Minister said that these sectors were badly ignored by the past governments, which remained mostly failed in evolving the effective policy for the development of the livestock sector.

He said that the development of the livestock and dairy development sectors was the priority of the government.

The minister said that government was evolving effective and continuous policies which would bring betterment to the farmers.

He asked the Sialkot exporters to focus on the exports of the dairy products, saying that the encouragement and promotion of the exports of the dairy products could help earn precious foreign exchange to a great extent.

Provincial Minister also visited the Collection and Delivery Center of the Punjab food Department at Noorabad.

He was told that the center was providing as many as 750 liters fresh milk to 320 consumers while going door-to-door in the city.

Provincial Minister said that Livestock Department was the only department that had graduates from Agriculture University, Faisalabad and Veterinary Sciences.

