Pb govt making efforts to protect masses from Coronavirus: Chief Minister Advisor

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Malik Umar Farooq Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab has said that the Punjab government was taking all-out efforts to protect the lives of people from the Coronavirus.

While visiting the Isolation Ward and Quarantine Centre in DHQ Hospital Hafizabad on Saturday, he said that there was no need for getting panic rather everyone should take preventive measures to avoid health issues from Coronavirus.

He stressed the need for use of face masks and intermittent hand wash, use of sensitizers and desist from handshake to save them from the infection of the virus.

Chief Officer Health Dr Rehmatullah Saqib, MS DHQ Hospital Dr Rehan Azhar and Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza told the visiting advisor that so far no case of Corona effected patient was reported from the district and the administration had setup two Quarantine Centre in Pindi Bhattian and one in Hafizabad besides an Isolation Ward was setup in the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad where medical facilities including ventilators, ECG etc.

were made available. The advisor expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made by the local administration for creating awareness among the masses and to take different preventive measures to save them.