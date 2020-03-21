UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pb Govt Making Efforts To Protect Masses From Coronavirus: Chief Minister Advisor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 08:10 PM

Pb govt making efforts to protect masses from Coronavirus: Chief Minister Advisor

Malik Umar Farooq Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab has said that the Punjab government was taking all-out efforts to protect the lives of people from the Coronavirus

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Malik Umar Farooq Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab has said that the Punjab government was taking all-out efforts to protect the lives of people from the Coronavirus.

While visiting the Isolation Ward and Quarantine Centre in DHQ Hospital Hafizabad on Saturday, he said that there was no need for getting panic rather everyone should take preventive measures to avoid health issues from Coronavirus.

He stressed the need for use of face masks and intermittent hand wash, use of sensitizers and desist from handshake to save them from the infection of the virus.

Chief Officer Health Dr Rehmatullah Saqib, MS DHQ Hospital Dr Rehan Azhar and Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza told the visiting advisor that so far no case of Corona effected patient was reported from the district and the administration had setup two Quarantine Centre in Pindi Bhattian and one in Hafizabad besides an Isolation Ward was setup in the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad where medical facilities including ventilators, ECG etc.

were made available. The advisor expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made by the local administration for creating awareness among the masses and to take different preventive measures to save them.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Hafizabad Pindi Bhattian From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education launches two operations cent ..

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 Precautions: Hand-washing booths to be in ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Police to return 78 recovered bikes to a ..

2 minutes ago

Covid-19 spreads from people to people only: Exper ..

2 minutes ago

Govt. providing all possible resources to province ..

7 minutes ago

International Ice Hockey Federation Cancels Ice Ho ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.