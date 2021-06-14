UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pb Govt Moves Lahore High Court For Bail Cancellation Of MNA Javed Latif

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:08 PM

Pb govt moves Lahore High Court for bail cancellation of MNA Javed Latif

The Punjab government on Monday moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against post-arrest bail granted to PML-N MNA Javed Latif by a sessions court in a case of defaming state institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government on Monday moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against post-arrest bail granted to PML-N MNA Javed Latif by a sessions court in a case of defaming state institutions.

The appeal filed through prosecutor general Punjab stated that the accused MNA was involved in defaming state institutions and the police had registered a case against him. However, a sessions court has granted bail to the accused in a hasty manner without applying its judicial mind, it added.

The prosecution had requested the LHC to cancel the sessions court orders of granting post-arrest bail to the MNA for being against the law and facts of the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that a sessions court had on June 9 granted post-arrest bail to Javed Latif in the case.

Township police had on March 20 registered a case against Mian Javed Latif for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions in a talk show.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Jameel Saleem under sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 505(I) (B) and 506 of PPC.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz March June FIR Court

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Central Bank&#039;s board ..

41 minutes ago

Roger Federer eases into second round at Halle

3 minutes ago

NATO Leaders Reject Russia's Proposal for Moratori ..

3 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders humanitarian aid flight ..

1 hour ago

Hailstorm wreaks havoc in Upper Swat, agriculture ..

6 minutes ago

Pb govt earmarks Rs 370b for health services

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.