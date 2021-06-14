Pb govt moves Lahore High Court for bail cancellation of MNA Javed Latif

The Punjab government on Monday moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against post-arrest bail granted to PML-N MNA Javed Latif by a sessions court in a case of defaming state institutions

The appeal filed through prosecutor general Punjab stated that the accused MNA was involved in defaming state institutions and the police had registered a case against him. However, a sessions court has granted bail to the accused in a hasty manner without applying its judicial mind, it added.

The prosecution had requested the LHC to cancel the sessions court orders of granting post-arrest bail to the MNA for being against the law and facts of the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that a sessions court had on June 9 granted post-arrest bail to Javed Latif in the case.

Township police had on March 20 registered a case against Mian Javed Latif for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions in a talk show.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Jameel Saleem under sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 505(I) (B) and 506 of PPC.