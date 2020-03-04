UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Offering Rs 49 Bln Interest-free Loans For Farmers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:51 PM

Punjab government is offering Rs 49 billion interest-free loans to farmers across the province in order to enhance agriculture productivity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):Punjab government is offering Rs 49 billion interest-free loans to farmers across the province in order to enhance agriculture productivity.

According to Assistant Director Agriculture Department Naveed Asmat Kohloon, Rs 30,000/acre was being given against Rabi crop while Rs 50,000 against Khareef crops. He informed that the process of issuance of loans to farmers was in progress.

The farmers having 12.5 acres or less than it, could avail benefit of interest-free loans.

The farmers are being offered loans in one installment.

Earlier, they were given loans in three different installments, he informed. Naveed stated that farmers should ensure their registration at Land Record Centre. Farmers could contactAkhuwat, National Rural Support Programme, National Bank of Pakistan, Telenor Microfinance and Zarae Taraqiyati Bank for availability of loans.

