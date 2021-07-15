Pb govt offering Rs 6.32b subsidy to enhance paddy crop production, says Gardezi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab government was offering Rs 6.32 billion subsidy to farmers for enhancing per acre yield of paddy crop under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahania Gardezi expressed these views while addressing a seminar on paddy crop on Thursday.

He said that Pakistan stood at fourth position among rice exporting countries across the world adding that it was also a source of earning foreign exchange along with meeting our own dietry needs.

Gardezi said that Pakistan was earning Rs two billion annually by exporting rice.

He said that a national project to increase paddy crop was underway at 15 districts of the province and it would help to enhance 10 to 20 mound per acres basmati rice and other varieties.

The minister said that the latest machinery was being provided to paddy growers at a cost of Rs 260 million this year.

He said that this programme would help to promote paddy crop cultivation through machinery, reduction in cost of production and earning handsome revenue.

He urged the paddy growers to apply spray on the crop after consulting with the agriculture department local staff so that they rice could earn better price at the international level.

He informed that Punjab government had earmarked over Rs 31 billion for the completion of agriculture development projects in budget 2021-22. He said that the government has launched 'Kisan card' a revolutionary programme as direct subsidy would be offered to growers.

Director General Agriculture (extension), Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali, director-general agriculture (pest warning & quality control of pesticides) Dr Muhammad Aslam ad others also spoke.

Later, Hussain Jehanian Gardezi handed over the keys of rice transplanters and paddy crop latest machinery to successful growers after balloting draw.