Pb Govt Ordered To Fix Prices Of Surgical Masks

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:40 PM

Pb govt ordered to fix prices of surgical masks

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the Punjab government for fixing prices of the surgical masks and sought a report in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the Punjab government for fixing prices of the surgical masks and sought a report in this regard.

LHC Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh passed the orders while hearing an application filed by Judicial Activism Panel, a public interest litigation firm, in a pending petition, seeking treatment facilities for elderly.

At the start of the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel Muhammad Azhar Siddique argued before the court that tv channels had reported that surgical masks were not available in the market and the same had been hoarded by some wholesale dealers to gain advantage in the backdrop of corona virus epidemic.

He submitted that the step would cause exploitation and put an extraordinary burden on people's pockets.

He pleaded with the court to direct authorities concerned for ensuring availability of the mask at reasonable prices besides action against hoarders.

A counsel on behalf of Drug Regulatory Authority submitted that a ban had been imposed on export of surgical masks to China. He further submitted that 70,000 masks were being prepared on daily basis and the same were supplied in market. He submitted that the authority took action against those who were selling the masks at higher prices in Sialkot and Rawalpindi. However, the authority did not have the powers to fix the prices of the masks, he added.

A counsel on behalf of the Punjab government submitted that the government had formed teams to check the availability of the masks.

At this, the court observed that apparently there was a shortage of masks in hospitals. The court orderedPunjab government for fixing prices of the masks while adjourning further hearing.

