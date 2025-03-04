Pb govt outsources healthcare and education services to enhance public welfare

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) In a groundbreaking initiative to improve public healthcare and education, the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif,outsourced hospitals and schools to private organizations.

This strategic move aimed to provide better medical and educational facilities across the province.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) District Information Secretary Muzaffargarh, Arif Qureshi, while speaking with Chairman Civil Society Forum Rana Amjad Ali Amjad Advocate and Information Secretary Syed Amir Shah, stated that the decision is an "historic step" towards good governance. He revealed that seven Basic Health Units (BHUs) in Muzaffargarh were already outsourced, and the expansion of In-Well Health Clinics was underway, with Khan Garh expected to receive these services soon.

Additionally, the establishment of the Waste Management Authority was set to significantly improve cleanliness and sanitation in both urban and rural areas. The Punjab government has allocated an impressive Rs. 82 billion for the Clean and Green Punjab Program in Dera Ghazi Khan Division alone.

“The Chief Minister’s monitoring team was closely overseeing all development projects to ensure effective implementation,” Qureshi added.He emphasized that the governance model of Maryam Nawaz’s administration was yielding positive results, bringing tangible improvements in public service delivery.

This initiative reflects the Punjab government’s commitment to modernizing public services and addressing key challenges in healthcare, education, and sanitation.