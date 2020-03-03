UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Paying Special Attention To Welfare Of Labourers: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 09:41 PM

Pb govt paying special attention to welfare of labourers: Minister

Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan Tuesday visited Maternity & New Born Childcare hospital here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) -:Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan Tuesday visited Maternity & New Born Childcare hospital here.

During his visit to different wards he inquired after the health of patients and get information from the attendants about medical facilities being provided to their patients.

The minister termed the hospital a state-of-the-art for labourers and their families and expressed his satisfaction over the available facilities.

He said that all available resources were being mobilized for provision of medical facilities in the hospital to labour class.

He said that Punjab government was paying special attention on the welfare of labour community under the vision of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

The minister lauded the cleanliness arrangements in the hospital and directed for maintaining it.

Commissioner Social Security Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum, Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Yunus Ayyaz were present on the occasion.

