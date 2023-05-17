UrduPoint.com

Pb Govt Paying Special Focus On Health Sector: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Pb govt paying special focus on health sector: Minister

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker provincial minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir on Wednesday said that the Punjab government was paying special focus on the health sector.

He expressed these views during a visit to the district headquarters hospital with the task of improving service delivery in government hospitals Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The minister reviewed facilities in an emergency, OPD, thalassemia center wards, laboratory, and X-ray room.The condition of the supply of medicines and cleanliness in the hospital was also checked.

The health minister announced for provision of diagnostic facilities in the Thalassemia center and expressed satisfaction with the provision of tests and facilities in the laboratory.

Dr Jamal Nasir also met the patients under treatment and their attendants.

He was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Kazim Khan, MS DHQ hospital.

Dr Jamal Nasir further said, "Surprise visits to hospitals in remote areas have been started to assess service delivery." He informed that an Endoscopy facility would be provided at DHQ hospital.

The minister warned that strict action would be taken against those responsible for poor sanitation in hospitals.

"Human Resource (HR) department will be strengthened in DHQ hospitals," he informed.

The Provincial Health minister was also briefed about medical facilities in THQs, RHCs and BHUs.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Poor Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Nasir Government

Recent Stories

Japanese football: Journey of milestones, stellar ..

Japanese football: Journey of milestones, stellar players, historic triumphs

2 minutes ago
 UAE President confers Order of the Union on Mohamm ..

UAE President confers Order of the Union on Mohammed Al Bowardi

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince attends honouring ceremony of ..

Sharjah Crown Prince attends honouring ceremony of SCHSâ€™s sponsors

47 minutes ago
 Everybody should be held accountable, says Musadik ..

Everybody should be held accountable, says Musadik Malik

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cup womenâ€™s Cricket: 60 cricketers to ..

Pakistan Cup womenâ€™s Cricket: 60 cricketers to feature in upcoming tournament

60 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance announces UAE Cabinet Decision ..

Ministry of Finance announces UAE Cabinet Decision on treatment of natural perso ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.