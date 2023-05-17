Pb govt paying special focus on health sector: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker provincial minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir on Wednesday said that the Punjab government was paying special focus on the health sector.

He expressed these views during a visit to the district headquarters hospital with the task of improving service delivery in government hospitals Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The minister reviewed facilities in an emergency, OPD, thalassemia center wards, laboratory, and X-ray room.The condition of the supply of medicines and cleanliness in the hospital was also checked.

The health minister announced for provision of diagnostic facilities in the Thalassemia center and expressed satisfaction with the provision of tests and facilities in the laboratory.

Dr Jamal Nasir also met the patients under treatment and their attendants.

He was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Kazim Khan, MS DHQ hospital.

Dr Jamal Nasir further said, "Surprise visits to hospitals in remote areas have been started to assess service delivery." He informed that an Endoscopy facility would be provided at DHQ hospital.

The minister warned that strict action would be taken against those responsible for poor sanitation in hospitals.

"Human Resource (HR) department will be strengthened in DHQ hospitals," he informed.

The Provincial Health minister was also briefed about medical facilities in THQs, RHCs and BHUs.