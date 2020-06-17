Pb govt presented balance budget: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Forest Minister Sardar Sibtain Khan said that despite the difficult situation of COVID-19 pandemic,the PTI led Sardar Usman Buzdar Punjab government presented balance budget 2020-21.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday,he said that Rs. 43 billion was allocated to deal with the corona virus in the budget adding that allocation of Rs. 56 Billion for Tax Relief Package for business community was a welcome gesture.

He said that during the new financial year, Rs. 337 billion were being released for development budget,Rs.

97.66 billion allocated for social sector development, Rs. 77.86 billion for Infrastructure development, Rs. 17.35 billion for production sector, Rs. 45.38 billion for Services Structure, Rs. 47.50 billion for Special programs, Rs. 25 billion for Public private partnership and Rs. 51.24 billion has been for other sectors.

He further said the sizable amount has been allocated for the reduction of poverty, unemployment, provision of health , education facilities, Ehsaas Program, development of agricultural sector, livestock and others.